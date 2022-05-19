STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ishita Dutta starts shooting for Drishyam 2’s Goa schedule

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Published: 19th May 2022 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Ishita Dutta

Ishita Dutta

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran have commenced filming for Drishyam 2. Ishita Dutta, who plays the role of Ajay’s elder daughter Anju, has joined the film’s shoot in Goa.

Talking about Drishyam 2, Ishita says, "The response Drishyam received is something I rejoice in even today. And being back on set shooting with everyone feels great, so many memories have been refreshed. I am excited about this film."

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Drishyam 2 Ishita Dutta
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp