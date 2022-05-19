Ishita Dutta starts shooting for Drishyam 2’s Goa schedule

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran have commenced filming for Drishyam 2. Ishita Dutta, who plays the role of Ajay’s elder daughter Anju, has joined the film’s shoot in Goa.

Talking about Drishyam 2, Ishita says, "The response Drishyam received is something I rejoice in even today. And being back on set shooting with everyone feels great, so many memories have been refreshed. I am excited about this film."

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.