Series on Mahatma Gandhi with Ramachandra Guha, Pratik Gandhi in development at Applause

The Sameer Nair-led studio has acquired the rights of Guha's two of the most definitive books on Mahatma Gandhi -- "Gandhi Before India" and "Gandhi - The Years that Changed the World".

Published: 19th May 2022 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Applause Entertainment

By PTI

MUMBAI: The life story of Mahatma Gandhi based on the books by noted historian Ramachandra Guha is set to be adapted in a multi-season drama series, production banner Applause Entertainment said Thursday.

"Scam 1992" star Pratik Gandhi will essay the role of the Father of the Nation in the multi-season series, which will be shot extensively across several Indian and international locations.

The Sameer Nair-led studio has acquired the rights of Guha's two of the most definitive books on Mahatma Gandhi -- "Gandhi Before India" and "Gandhi - The Years that Changed the World".

"From his earliest days to his actions in South Africa to the great struggle in India, the series will tell the lesser known stories of his life which played an important role in shaping young Gandhi into a Mahatma.

"It will also tell the stories of all his compatriots and contemporaries of the freedom movement, incredible personalities who, along with him, played an integral part in the shaping of what became free and modern India," reads the show's description.

Nair said the team is thrilled to adapt Guha's iconic books for the screen.

"We couldn't think of anyone more apt than the incredibly talented and versatile Pratik Gandhi to play Mahatma and bring his revolutionary teachings of peace and love to life. We feel that only a multi-season drama series with many layers would do Gandhi and all the great personalities who are part of India's proud and glorious past justice. For a global audience, this is a story about the birth of contemporary India," the producer told PTI.

Guha said Mahatma Gandhi's work transformed the world and his legacy still sparks the most intense debates.

The historian said he is confident that the series will bring out the "complex contours of Gandhi's life" as well as showcase the moral essence of his teachings to the viewers.

"His life was an epic journey, played out across three great countries: India, England and South Africa. He fought nobly for freedom, for inter-faith harmony, and for the rights of the underprivileged. Along the way he made many friends and not a few enemies too.

"I am delighted that my books on Gandhi are now being adapted for this ambitious and exciting series being produced by Applause Entertainment," Guha said in a statement.

Pratik Gandhi said he is honoured to play the role of Mahatma Gandhi on screen.

"Gandhi's philosophies echo simplicity in its purest form and I deeply believe in them. I try to imbibe his teaching in my daily life. Therefore, it is a huge honour for me to play the role of Mahatma Gandhi on screen.

"I understand that playing this role comes with a huge responsibility, and I wish to portray the same with dignity and conviction. I am excited to embark on this journey with Sameer Nair and Applause," the "Modern Love Mumbai" actor told PTI.

