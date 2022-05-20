Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anand to get a remake

By Express News Service

Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1971 classic 'Anand' starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan is getting a remake. The film’s original producer NC Sippy’s grandson Sameer Raj Sippy along with Vikram Khakhar have announced the remake. While the film is at the scripting stage, the makers are yet to finalise the director.

Anand traced the friendship between a terminally-ill man and his doctor. Even as Anand, played by Rajesh Khanna, succumbs to cancer, he sparks a change in the pessimistic Dr. Bhaskar (Amitabh Bachchan).Like many of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s films, Anand is loved for its life-affirming message, embodied in Rajesh Khanna’s iconic lines (written by Gulzar). Its equally iconic songs were composed by Salil Chowdhury.

Thrilled, producer Sameer Raj Sippy says, “Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today and specially when there is a great appetite for good content.”

Producer Vikram Khakhar adds, “Digging into our own classics, we will find invaluable gems rather than scouting for stories, internationally or regionally.”