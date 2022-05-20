Pratik Gandhi to essay Mahatma Gandhi in biographical series

By Express News Service

Pratik Gandhi will essay Mahatma Gandhi in an upcoming multi-season series. Produced by Applause Entertainment, the series is based on two books by historian Ramachandra Guha — Gandhi Before India (2013) and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World (2018). From his earliest days to his actions in South Africa to the great struggle in India, the series will tell the lesser known stories of Gandhi’s life. It will also focus on his compatriots and contemporaries in the Indian freedom movement. The series will be shot across Indian and International locations.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said, “Ramachandra Guha is a historian and storyteller par excellence, and we are honoured to adapt his classic books—Gandhi before India, and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World—to screen. We couldn’t think of anyone better than the incredibly talented Pratik Gandhi to bring alive the Mahatma, and his philosophies of peace and love that shook the world.”

Renowned historian Ramachandra Guha said, ‘Gandhi’s work transformed the world, and his legacy still sparks the most intense debates. His life was an epic journey, played out across three great countries: India, England and South Africa. He fought nobly for freedom, for inter-faith harmony, and for the rights of the underprivileged. Along the way he made many friends and not a few enemies too.”

Pratik shares, “I deeply believe in the Gandhian philosophy and his values that echo simplicity in its purest forms. Personally too, I strive to achieve and imbibe many of his qualities and teachings in my daily life. Moreover, playing the role of Mahatma is very close to my heart ever since my theatre days and now it is a huge honour to yet again essay the role of this legendary leader.”