STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Pratik Gandhi to essay Mahatma Gandhi in biographical series

It will also focus on his compatriots and contemporaries in the Indian freedom movement. 

Published: 20th May 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Pratik Gandhi will essay Mahatma Gandhi in an upcoming multi-season series. Produced by Applause Entertainment, the series is based on two books by historian Ramachandra Guha — Gandhi Before India (2013) and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World (2018). From his earliest days to his actions in South Africa to the great struggle in India, the series will tell the lesser known stories of Gandhi’s life. It will also focus on his compatriots and contemporaries in the Indian freedom movement. The series will be shot across Indian and International locations. 

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said, “Ramachandra Guha is a historian and storyteller par excellence, and we are honoured to adapt his classic books—Gandhi before India, and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World—to screen. We couldn’t think of anyone better than the incredibly talented Pratik Gandhi to bring alive the Mahatma, and his philosophies of peace and love that shook the world.”

Renowned historian Ramachandra Guha said, ‘Gandhi’s work transformed the world, and his legacy still sparks the most intense debates. His life was an epic journey, played out across three great countries: India, England and South Africa. He fought nobly for freedom, for inter-faith harmony, and for the rights of the underprivileged. Along the way he made many friends and not a few enemies too.”

Pratik shares, “I deeply believe in the Gandhian philosophy and his values that echo simplicity in its purest forms. Personally too, I strive to achieve and imbibe many of his qualities and teachings in my daily life. Moreover, playing the role of Mahatma is very close to my heart ever since my theatre days and now it is a huge honour to yet again essay the role of this legendary leader.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratik Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi Ramachandra Guha Applause Entertainment
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp