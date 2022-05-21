STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Dhak Dhak' team commences shoot, makers unveil first look 

Backed by Viacom18 Studios and Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films, the road trip film is helmed by Tarun Dudeja from a script co-written by Dudeja and Parijat Joshi.

Published: 21st May 2022 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Dhak Dhak'

A still from 'Dhak Dhak'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjhana Sanghi have begun shoot for their upcoming film 'Dhak Dhak', the makers have said.

Backed by Viacom18 Studios and Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films, the road trip film is helmed by Tarun Dudeja from a script co-written by Dudeja and Parijat Joshi.

Pannu, who is producing the film, took to Instagram Stories late on Friday night to share the update about the movie.

"We have begun this journey!" she captioned the post as she shared the look of Shaikh, followed by other actors.

According to a source close to the film, the team began shooting earlier this week.

The "Dhak Dhak" team has created a special page on Instagram in order to keep the audiences and fans updated about their journey from the very beginning.

The first look of Shah, Shaikh, Mirza and Sanghi was shared on the social media page, in which all the leading ladies looked strong, uber cool and fierce.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fatima Sana Shaikh Taapsee Pannu Viacom18 Studios Outsiders Films Dhak Dhak
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp