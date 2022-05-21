STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Jacqueline plays 'Gadang Rakkamma' in first number from Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona'

'Vikrant Rona' will introduce Jacqueline Fernandez as Gadang Rakkamma - The Queen Of Good Times in the first single to be released on Tuesday, May 23.

Published: 21st May 2022 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

'Vikrant Rona' will introduce Jacqueline Fernandez as Gadang Rakkamma. (Photo | YouTube)

'Vikrant Rona' will introduce Jacqueline Fernandez as Gadang Rakkamma. (Photo | YouTube)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep's pan-India 3D extravaganza 'Vikrant Rona' has been creating a buzz as the next big-ticket movie from the south.

Maintaining the tempo, the makers are releasing the first song from the album, 'Ra Ra Rakkamma', featuring Jacqueline Fernandez.

'Vikrant Rona' will introduce Jacqueline Fernandez as Gadang Rakkamma - The Queen Of Good Times in the first single to be released on Tuesday, May 23.

The song sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz will get you to dance on its quirky beats and signature chorus to shout out in your party arena. It will bring a perfect blend of a party number with some amazing beats to dance on that will redefine the dance numbers ever encountered on the screen.

Starting Tuesday, for five days, the makers plan to release one language version of the song on each day.

'Vikrant Rona' will release worldwide in 3D on July 28, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in North India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikrant Rona Kichcha Sudeep Jacqueline Fernandez
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp