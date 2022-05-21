STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lawyer Dahlia Sen Oberoi turns author with debut book 'Ashramed: From Chaos to Calm" 

The book, published by Hachette India, will hit the stands on May 25.

Published: 21st May 2022 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Noted lawyer Dahlia Sen Oberoi turns author with the book, 'Ashramed: From Chaos to Calm'.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Noted lawyer Dahlia Sen Oberoi turns author with the book, "Ashramed: From Chaos to Calm", which chronicles her month-long transformational sojourn in an ashram.

"In a world where we find it difficult to slow down, it was the pandemic that forced everyone to hit pause. Fortunately, at about the same time, I had found my pause in the Ashram. That, for me, was so life-altering, that I felt the need to pen down my experiences so that others could benefit from it," said Oberoi about her debut book.

"'Ashramed' is a call to everyone to take a chance on themselves. It is my way of telling the reader you are stronger, and braver than you think. If I can, so can you!" she added.

When Dahlia, a hotshot lawyer whose life revolves around court appearances, client meetings and trotting around the globe, discovers a Yoga teacher's training course offered by an ashram she sets off on her quest to move away from her uncompromising life and find some calm.

Living sans her laptop, attending lectures about the Gita, learning and perfecting new asanas, and spending her days washing utensils and cleaning dormitories, is at first a struggle.

But gradually, her self-doubt and restlessness wash away.

A leading intellectual property rights lawyer, dancer, poet, university lecturer, and now, a yoga teacher, Oberoi wears multiple hats. She is also the sister of celebrated singer Palash Sen.

According to the publishers, the author's journey towards balance and calm from the forefront of a successful and stressful professional career is inspiring and will help enable similar transformative journeys in others.

"We are pleased to be publishing 'Ashramed: From Chaos to Calm' by Dahlia Sen Oberoi. I'm delighted that Dahlia, who I've seen as a top-notch IP lawyer, has revealed this other side of her and chosen us to be her publishers. The book is quintessential Dahlia at once provocative, humorous and insightful," said Thomas Abraham, Managing Director, Hachette India.

The book, priced at Rs 288, is currently available for pre-order.

