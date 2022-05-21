STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singer Kanika Kapoor marries businessman Gautam Hathiramani in private ceremony

Published: 21st May 2022 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Playback singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Gautam Hathiramani. (Photo | Instagram/ Kanika Kapoor)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Playback singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Gautam Hathiramani in the presence of their family and close friends, in London.

The 43-year-old singer, who has chartbuster songs like "Baby Doll" and "Chittiya Kalaiyan" to her credit, wore a pink lehenga while Hathiramani opted for a beige sherwani.

Kapoor's singer friend Manmeet Singh took to Instagram to share a picture with the couple.

"May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you. Newly weds @kanik4kapoor @gautamh@meetbrosofficial," Singh wrote.

Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani also posted a photograph from the wedding.

Shekhar Ravjiani with Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani. (Photo | Instagram/ shekharravjiani)

On Saturday, Kapoor had taken to Instagram to drop a series of pictures from her mehendi ceremony. This is the second marriage for the singer. She was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok.

