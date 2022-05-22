STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Disha Patani shares her 'regular' jaw-dropping gym day routine

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani shared a glimpse of her regular day at the gym and it left everyone stumped.

Published: 22nd May 2022 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Disha Patani

Bollywood actress Disha Patani

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a glimpse of her regular day at the gym and it leaves everyone stumped.

Disha shared a short video on Instagram, where she is seen enacting a scene at the gym. In the clip, she is seen walking and is being eve-teased by two men. What happens next leaves everyone in shock.

The actress is seen flaunting her flawless martial art skills and in a dramatised version, she is seen beating the men to pulp.

"Just a regular day at the gym, " wrote Disha, who is rumoured to be dating action star Tiger Shroff.

Her video currently has 2.2 million views on the photo-sharing website.

Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff was amazed to see Disha's skill and commented: "Too f****** good."

On the work front, Disha will be seen in action drama 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has 'Ek Villain 2' with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

The actress has also been roped in for Prabhas-starrer 'Project-K', which also features Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disha Patani
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp