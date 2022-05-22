STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jacqueline Fernandez steps in to help Bollywood photographer in distress

Jacqueline Fernandez stepped in to help Bollywood photographer Manoj Mehara who was in dire need for funds for his brother's medical treatment.

Published: 22nd May 2022 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Apart from acting in movies, Jacqueline Fernandez is also known to help out people in need.

Last year, she had also launched her foundation 'You Only Live Once' or YOLO to spread kindness through various mediums. Recently, Jacqueline stepped in to help Bollywood photographer Manoj Mehara who was in dire need for funds for his brother's medical treatment.

When he reached out to Jacqueline for help, the actress, along with her Foundation, came to his aid.

Expressing his gratitude Manoj took to his Instagram and shared, "@jacquelinef143 aur @jf.yolofoundation ka dil se shukriya. Aapne mere bhai ke ilaaj ke liye madad kar mere liye kaafi bada kaam kiya hai aur main aapki iss help ke liye aapko kitna bhi thank you bolu kam hai. Maine ek din aapko meri takleef aur pareshaani batayi aur aapne bina waqt gavaye turant hi apne foundation ke dwara meri aur mere bhai ki help ki. Mere bhai aur meri family ke taraf aapko dher saara respect, pyaar aur THANK YOU. You are a person with a golden heart! "

Jacqueline has recently clocked one year of YOLO Foundation, had tied up with an NGO called the Roti Bank, to provide one lakh meals that month for the needy. YOLO had also partnered with the Feline Foundation, an initiative to help stray animals, distributed masks, sanitizers, and raincoats to front-line workers - the Mumbai and Pune Police Force, who continued to work relentlessly amid the pandemic.

The acts of spreading kindness continued whenAJacquelineAAAalong with the foundation partnered with Beachplease for the beach clean-up drive, During Diwali they connected with Mann NGO for the Diwali artifacts purchasing and joined the kids there in making those products.

Diwali celebrations took place with the Kinnar community as well. For Christmas, they spread joy by celebrating the festival with the children from Udayan Shalini Mumbai (NGO) and Oscar Foundation and also recently hosted a movie screening for the underprivileged children.

