Kangana Ranaut congratulates 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' team for ending 'dry spell' at Hindi box office

Published: 22nd May 2022 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut has congratulated the team of the latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' for ending the "dry spell at the Hindi box office'.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she wrote a note for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

"Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiya 2 for ending the dry spell at Hindi box office... Congratulations to the entire team of the film - Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani," she wrote.

The film released on May 20 and on first day of its release, collected over Rs 14 crore at the box-office. On its second day, the film has managed to rake in a whopping Rs 18.34 crore and in total has minted Rs 32.45 crore at the box office.

The film follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' clashed with Kangana's 'Dhaakad'.

