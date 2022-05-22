STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Aishwarya Rai gets a surprise hug from fan at Cannes Film Festival

A video of Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai hugging a fan at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival has taken over the internet.

Published: 22nd May 2022 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Aishwarya Rai poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Aishwarya Rai poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A video of Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging a fan at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival has taken over the internet.

A short video clip doing the rounds on social media shows the actress interacting with fans and media on the sidelines of the prestigious event.

The clip featuring Aishwarya shows that the actress is surrounded by fans.

When a fan from Morocco is heard asking the actor to visit the country. Aishwarya replies: "Thank you so much, you're very kind."

Suddenly, another fan is seen leaning in and giving Aishwarya a hug, to which another fan is heard saying, "So lucky."

On the acting front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

She was last seen in 'Fanney Khan'.

