AR Rahman unveils first look of Sandeep Singh's 'Safed' 

"I saw the teaser and it's very intriguing, colourful, and very important. I wish the entire team all the best, shine on," Rahman said.

Published: 23rd May 2022 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

AR Rahman. ( Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman has released the first look of filmmaker Sandeep Singh's feature directorial debut "Safed".

According to a press release issued by the makers, Rahman unveiled the poster on the sidelines of the 75th Cannes Film Festival in presence of lead actors Abhay Verma, Meera Chopra, and producer Vinod Bhanushali and Singh. Co-producers Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta also attended the launch event held over the weekend.

Singh said it's a dream come true to get the opportunity to launch the first look of his debut film as a director on the sidelines of the prestigious film festival.

"It's an honour that the world-renowned music composer, AR Rahman, has blessed us by launching my directorial debut's first look during the 75th Film Festival at Cannes. It's a dream come true," he said.

"Safed" is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios.

