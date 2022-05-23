STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' mints over Rs 55 crore on opening weekend 

The film's success has ended the dry spell at the Bollywood box office, which saw only two other Hindi films doing impressive business "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "The Kashmir Files".

Published: 23rd May 2022 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.(File Photo)

A still from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.(File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-fronted horror-comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" has earned Rs 55.96 crore in three days, the makers said on Monday.

The film, a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror-comedy of the same name, released on Friday.

"Bhool Bhulaiya 2" had an opening of Rs 14.11 crore, followed by an impressive Rs 18.34 crore on Saturday. The film's Sunday collection of Rs 23.51 crore took its opening weekend collection to Rs 55.96 crore.

The film's success has ended the dry spell at the Bollywood box office, which saw only two other Hindi films doing impressive business -- Alia Bhatt's February release "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "The Kashmir Files", which opened in March.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, "Bhool Bhulaiya 2" is directed by Anees Bazmee and also features Tabu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sequel
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp