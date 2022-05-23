Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza begin filming for 'Dhak Dhak'

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu’s new production, Dhak Dhak, has gone on floors. Directed by Tarun Dujeda, the film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi as protagonists. The actors shared their first looks from the film on social media.

Dhak Dhak is co-produced by Taapsee, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Ayush Maheshwari. The road trip film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja.

Speaking about Dhak Dhak, Taapsee had shared “At Outsiders Films, we aim to produce films that are meaningful and entertaining. We have attempted to give audiences a visual experience that they have rarely seen on screen. Dhak Dhak narrates the story of four women who realise that freedom has to be owned and never given.”

Dhak Dhak is co-produced by Viacom18 Studios. The film will release in cinemas in 2023.

