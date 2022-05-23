STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

This is how Chulbul Pandey's dream came true

Salman Khan has reacted to the Central government's new initiative in making the police force all over India more people-friendly.

Published: 23rd May 2022 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg(Photo | Instagram)

Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg(Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reacted to the Central government's new initiative in making the police force all over India more people-friendly.

To improve the image of police officers in the country, Praveen Pardeshi, a Member Administration at Capacity Building Commission, shared a post about proactively solving the problems. Salman, whose iconic police officer character Chulbul Pandey from 'Dabangg' stands against injustice in the film franchise, shared a tweet and stated that Chulbul's dreams have been fulfilled.

The star wrote: "Government of India has launched a massive training programme to make the police forces all over India more people friendly. Ab Chulbul Pandey Ki Aasha Sach hui. #Praveenpardeshi @PMOIndia."

On the work front, the 'Wanted' star is gearing up for 'Tiger 3'. He will reprise his role along with Katrina Kaif, while Emraan Hashmi is the new addition to the franchise. He has also commenced shooting for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with actress Pooja Hegde.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bollywood Salman Khan Police Dabangg
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp