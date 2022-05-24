STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adil Hussain joins Satyajit Ray short story adaptation

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan is set to direct The Storyteller, a Hindi feature film based on Satyajit Ray’s short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro.

Published: 24th May 2022 11:49 AM

Bollywood actor Adil Hussain

Bollywood actor Adil Hussain (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan is set to direct The Storyteller, a Hindi feature film based on Satyajit Ray’s short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro. The film will be headlined by Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Revathi and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

The original Bengali short story is among the series of stories written by Ray based on the enigmatic character Tarini Khuro, that he created. In this story about originality vs plagiarism, Ray raises a larger question: “What is more important – the story or the storyteller?”

Sharing his thoughts on the renowned auteur and the film adaptation of the short story, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan said, “As part of the celebrations around the life and work of the legend, we are happy and honoured to share our own humble homage to the master storyteller.

The Storyteller explores the mindset of people who exploit and are exploited. An amalgamation of wit, drama, and suspense, the film is an attempt to bring Ray to a generation that has only heard about him or been occasionally exposed to his collection.”The Storyteller is produced by Jio Studios in association with Purpose Entertainment and Quest Films.

