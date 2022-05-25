STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aamir Khan to host IPL Finale, release 'Laal Singh Chaddha' during second strategic timeout

Confirming the same, the makers of the film took to their social media to share a video, in which Aamir can be seen announcing the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer.

Aamir Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be hosting the IPL finale and will unveil the trailer of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in the first inning and second strategic timeout of 2.30 minutes on television on May 29.

The actor will host the finale from 6.00 PM (IST) onwards on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar.

From releasing songs without visuals to putting singers, lyricists, composers, and technicians in the spotlight, Aamir has gone out of his way to come up with unique strategies to promote the upcoming release.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

The film, which is the Indian remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks classic 'Forrest Gump', has been directed by Advait Chandan, who earlier directed 'Secret Superstar'.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 11.

