Alia Bhatt’s Darlings to stream on Netflix

Alia Bhatt’s debut production, Darlings, will release on Netflix, the streamer has announced.

Published: 25th May 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 08:17 AM

Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma

By Express News Service

Darlings is a dark-comedy centered on a mother-daughter relationship and their struggle for survival in Mumbai. Directed by debutante Jasmeet K Reen, the film stars Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Vishal Bhardwaj has composed the music with Gulzar penning the lyrics.

Alia Bhatt, who marks her debut as a producer (Eternal Sunshine) with Darlings, said, “Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over.”

Director Jasmeet K Reen said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure. I am  delighted that Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine are taking the film across the globe with Netflix.”

