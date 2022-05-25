STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Anamika Haskar’s 'Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon' set for June 

Theatre director Anamika Haksar’s directorial debut Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon (Taking The Horse To Eat Jalebi) will release on the big screen on June 10.

Published: 25th May 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Theatre director Anamika Haksar’s directorial debut Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon (Taking The Horse To Eat Jalebi) will release on the big screen on June 10. The film had its premiere at the Mumbai International Film Festival and was the only Indian film selected for the exclusive New Frontier section at Sundance Film Festival 2019. It was slated to release in 2020 but got pushed due to the pandemic.

The film stars veteran theatre artists like Ravindra Sahu, Raghubir Yadav, Lokesh Jain and K Gopalan. It tells the story of four main characters: a pickpocket, a vendor of sweet and savoury snacks, a labourer-activist, and a conductor of “Heritage Walks”. When Patru, the pickpocket, decides to take people on alternative walks, showing them the underbelly of the city, it causes trouble with local merchants and the police. 

He then decides to conduct one last ‘Dream Walk’ but Lali, the labourer-activist, joins the fray, giving a speech urging workers to unite and lands them all in jail. The film has travelled to over 35 international and Indian festivals and won 6 awards, including, Best debut director, International Critics Jury Award, Best Script, Best Indian Cinema and special mention for cinematography.

“The film is a result of seven years of documentation of the lives of the street people of old Delhi - beggars, pickpockets, loaders, small scale factory workers, street singers, street vendors etc. I couldn’t release it due to Covid-19 and I am now delighted to collaborate with Platoon distribution for the India release,” said director Anamika. The film is produced by Gutterati Productions and distributed by Platoon One Films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anamika Haksar Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon Mumbai International Film Festival
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp