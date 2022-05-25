STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Apple TV+ cancels 'Physical' S2 red carpet premiere after Texas school shooting 

During the incident on Tuesday, which is one of the worst school shootings in American history, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside the school premises, killing 21 people, including 19 children.

Published: 25th May 2022 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Apple TV logo. (Photo | @Apple)

Apple TV logo. (Photo | @Apple)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streaming service Apple TV+ has cancelled the red carpet premiere of "Physical" season two in the wake of a shooting incident at an elementary school in Texas.

During the incident on Tuesday, which is one of the worst school shootings in American history, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside the school premises, killing 21 people, including 19 children, and injuring several others.

The assailant, who was identified as Salvador Ramos, a resident of the area where the school was located, was eliminated in police firing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the red carpet premiere of the Rose Byrne-led show was cancelled just hours before the event was to take place at Hollywood's Linwood Dunn Theatre.

"Out of respect for today's tragedy in Texas, tonight's screening of 'Physical' season two will be a private event with no press. We thank you for wanting to be there with us and know that you join us in our heartfelt support for all of the families affected by today's event. We're grateful for your understanding," a statement from the show's cast and creative team read.

Meanwhile, cable network CBS pulled the season four finale of its series "FBI" after the shooting incident. The final episode was pulled due to the fact that the storyline concerned a school shooting.

As per the official synopsis of the fourth-season finale, the episode follows the FBI team as they investigate a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers.

They discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal's son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case. In its place, CBS will air the rerun of the season's episode 12, which originally aired in February.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shooting Texas Apple TV+
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp