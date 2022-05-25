STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan unveils Mumbai Joint Commissioner book 'Head Held High' on 26/11 attacks

He shared the picture on Instagram, where the two personalities can be seen smiling at the camera. Amitabh and Patil are seen holding the book 'Head Held High' as they posed for the camera.

Published: 25th May 2022 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

'Head Held High' is set in the backdrop of events from the 26/11 attacks in 2008.

'Head Held High' is set in the backdrop of events from the 26/11 attacks in 2008

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture where he unveiled Mumbai Joint Commissioner Vishwas Patil's book on the 26/11 attacks.

He shared the picture on Instagram, where the two personalities can be seen smiling at the camera. Amitabh and Patil are seen holding the book 'Head Held High' as they posed for the camera.

Alongside the image, Amitabh wrote: "An Officer and a Gentleman .. but .. When duty calls a fierce policeman to fight and defend the City .. 26/11 .. 'Head Held High' by Vishwas Nangre Patil ..Keeping moto of the Police alive & pertinent !... To protect Good and to destroy Evil"

'Head Held High' is set in the backdrop of events from the 26/11 attacks in 2008.

Resharing the same photo, Patil thanked Big B for his blessings. He wrote, "Thank you sir for your kind words and blessings! Forever grateful." On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in 'Uunchaai' and 'Brahmastra'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan 26/11 ATTACKS Mumbai joint commissioner Head Held High
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp