Gagan Dev Riar is Hansal Mehta’s find for Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

By Express News Service

After launching Pratik Gandhi in the Hindi mainstream with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story, director Hansal Mehta has found his lead for Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.

Gagan Dev Riar, a veteran theatre artist, has been roped in to play the role of Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit seller who built an empire by counterfeiting stamp papers.

The series chronicles the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit-seller born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of the most ingenious scams in India. The scam, spread across multiple states, shook the entire country.