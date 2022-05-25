Kareena to birthday boy Karan Johar: 'Let's dance tonite like never before'

MUMBAI: On the 50th birthday of the director-producer Karan Johar on Wednesday, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture and said that she wants to celebrate by dancing like never before.
Kareena shared an old photograph posing with Karan on Instagram. In the image, the two seem to be trying to pout.
Taking a dig at their own pout game, Kareena captioned the image: "I don't know are we pouting? sucking our cheeks in well what the hell.. it's us you and me me and you..forever love like no other. Let's dance tonite like never before acause it's my sweethearts birthday Happy 50 @karanjohar No one like you."
Karan and Kareena's close friend and renowned designer Manish Malhotra commented on the picture: "Karan Bebo."
The picture currently has over 66,000 likes on the photo-sharing website.
On the work front, Karan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming production 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', while Kareena awaits for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan.
MUMBAI: On the 50th birthday of the director-producer Karan Johar on Wednesday, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture and said that she wants to celebrate by dancing like never before.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Inflationary concerns may delay GST rate rationalisation: Sources
Neeraj to train in Finland ahead of Diamond League: SAI
'There is no other option': Sharad Pawar bats for caste census
Twenty BJP leaders in Bengal's Jalpaiguri resign from posts, allege irregularities in local panel formation
NCW seeks explanation from Rajasthan Police on delay in filing FIR against Congress MLA
Plea against 'Talaq-e-Hasan': SC refuses to accord urgent hearing