Kareena to birthday boy Karan Johar: 'Let's dance tonite like never before'

By IANS

MUMBAI: On the 50th birthday of the director-producer Karan Johar on Wednesday, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture and said that she wants to celebrate by dancing like never before.



Kareena shared an old photograph posing with Karan on Instagram. In the image, the two seem to be trying to pout.



Taking a dig at their own pout game, Kareena captioned the image: "I don't know are we pouting? sucking our cheeks in well what the hell.. it's us you and me me and you..forever love like no other. Let's dance tonite like never before acause it's my sweethearts birthday Happy 50 @karanjohar No one like you."



Karan and Kareena's close friend and renowned designer Manish Malhotra commented on the picture: "Karan Bebo."



The picture currently has over 66,000 likes on the photo-sharing website.



On the work front, Karan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming production 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', while Kareena awaits for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan.