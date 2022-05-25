STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Richa Chadha, Tehseen Poonawalla get into a online spat over Kangana's 'Dhaakad'

While Tehseen has criticised those who were trolling Kangana Ranaut on the movie failure, she replied to him saying people are expressing their views.

Published: 25th May 2022 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Dhaakad poster

Dhaakad poster

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha and Tehseen Poonawalla got into a debate over the box office collection of 'Dhhakad'.

While Tehseen has criticised those who were trolling Kangana Ranaut on the movie failure, she replied to him saying people are expressing their views.

Tehseen tweeted: "The trolling of #KanganaRanaut for her movie #Dhaakad is extremely unfair! We may agree or disagree with #KanganaRanaut but cannot take away from the fact she is one of the best actors in cinema today and a risk-taker. More power to you #KanganaRanaut."

He emphasised that it is not justified to celebrate the failure of the movie: "The celebration of a movie flopping is not good."

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha

Richa replied to Tehseen: "Aligning with power is easy and has obvious rewards like tax exemptions, awards, special status, security-even literally the Legislature promoting a film! So do you not know that the reverse also holds true Tehseen? Ppl are expressing dissent in whatever way they can. So chill."

He later tweeted that there is no reason to cheer up for any flops as it hurt the sentiments of the industry.
"No flops should be cheered period because it hurts the industry. If the government does wrong, doesn't mean we should as well!"

"I am extremely chilled. I haven't seen her movie despite #KanganaRanaut being kind enough to invite me. I would stand up for the movie business," he posted.

Richa posted: "Very systematically, a narrative was built that the film industry in Mumbai is the den of all vice. People here are murderous etc. Many people participated in this narrative building. Now some others celebrating other ppl's downfalls is an unfortunate consequence of that."

'Dhaakad' opened with a collection of around Rs 50 lakh and struggled to draw the audience over the weekend.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Richa Chadha Dhhakad Tehseen Poonawalla
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp