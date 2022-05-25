STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiger Shroff wraps up Ladakh schedule of Ganapath

Action star Tiger Shroff has wrapped up the Ladakh schedule of his upcoming film Ganapath where he will be seen opposite Kriti Sanon.

Action star Tiger Shroff has wrapped up the Ladakh schedule of his upcoming film 'Ganapath' where he will be seen opposite Kriti Sanon. The action-thriller is being helmed by Vikas Bahl of Queen fame.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared a picture from the sets of the film in Leh, Ladakh. He wrote in the caption, “Just wrapped the most challenging sched of my life... can’t wait for you guys to see what’s coming #ganapath (sic).”

Tiger has shot for a challenging set of actions in the Ladakh schedule which requires a certain kind of physicality and training.

Post this schedule wrap, he will start preparing for Rambo and then he will get into Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The latter film will bring Akshay Kumar and Tiger together for the first time on screen.

