STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar to direct an action film after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

On his 50th birthday, Karan Johar has announced his next directorial.

Published: 26th May 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

On his 50th birthday, Karan Johar has announced his next directorial. The filmmaker known for family dramas (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) and romances (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) will next helm an action flick.

The film, as yet untitled, will go on floors in April next year, post the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Other details about the project are currently under wraps. In an extended statement, Karan wrote -
“Hello all,

This is a note of reflection and one of immense excitement! I turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it’s kind of a mid-point of my life but I can’t help my wannabe millennial self from existing. Some call it a mid-life crisis, I proudly call it just ‘living life without any apologies’.

I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I’m blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent, and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eyes.. these years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile! I am grateful for the brickbats, the bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls...ALL OF IT!!! It’s all been a huge part of my learning curve and self-growth...

My love forever, 

KARAN JOHAR”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karan Johar Family drama Action film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp