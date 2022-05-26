Karan Johar to direct an action film after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

By Express News Service

On his 50th birthday, Karan Johar has announced his next directorial. The filmmaker known for family dramas (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) and romances (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) will next helm an action flick.

The film, as yet untitled, will go on floors in April next year, post the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Other details about the project are currently under wraps. In an extended statement, Karan wrote -

“Hello all,

This is a note of reflection and one of immense excitement! I turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it’s kind of a mid-point of my life but I can’t help my wannabe millennial self from existing. Some call it a mid-life crisis, I proudly call it just ‘living life without any apologies’.

I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I’m blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent, and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eyes.. these years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile! I am grateful for the brickbats, the bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls...ALL OF IT!!! It’s all been a huge part of my learning curve and self-growth...

My love forever,

KARAN JOHAR”