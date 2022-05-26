STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Physics Teacher marks the directorial debut of actor Sumukha

The actor-director talks about his upcoming psychological thriller, which is set to release on May 27
 

Published: 26th May 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Actor Sumukha, who has previously worked in Raju, Yaana, and the yet-to-be-released Rajasthan Diaries, now takes the directorial responsibilities for an upcoming film, titled Physics Teacher.  Billed to be a psychological thriller, the film will be released on May 27.

Talking to CE, Sumukha shares his passion for acting and direction. “I started as a child artiste, and I was always interested in theatre too. Having made a transition from teleserials, I’m currently in the process of establishing myself as an actor on the big screen.

With Physics Teacher, I’m also fulfilling my directorial aspirations,” says Sumukha. Physics Teacher is a thriller about a fight between the physical and psychological world. Backed by Passing Shots Films, the film has Prerana Kambam, Rajesh Nataranga, and Mandya Ramesh in pivotal roles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sumukha Directorial debut Child artiste
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp