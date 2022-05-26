Physics Teacher marks the directorial debut of actor Sumukha

By Express News Service

Actor Sumukha, who has previously worked in Raju, Yaana, and the yet-to-be-released Rajasthan Diaries, now takes the directorial responsibilities for an upcoming film, titled Physics Teacher. Billed to be a psychological thriller, the film will be released on May 27.

Talking to CE, Sumukha shares his passion for acting and direction. “I started as a child artiste, and I was always interested in theatre too. Having made a transition from teleserials, I’m currently in the process of establishing myself as an actor on the big screen.

With Physics Teacher, I’m also fulfilling my directorial aspirations,” says Sumukha. Physics Teacher is a thriller about a fight between the physical and psychological world. Backed by Passing Shots Films, the film has Prerana Kambam, Rajesh Nataranga, and Mandya Ramesh in pivotal roles.