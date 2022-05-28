STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IN PIC| 'Hum Tumhaare Hai Sanam' trio Salman, Shah Rukh and Madhuri Dixit ooze stardom in selfie

(From left) Dr Shriram Nene, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan

(From left) Dr Shriram Nene, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan. (Photo| Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: While many photos from Karan Johar's birthday bash have already amazed netizens, we couldn't miss out on a selfie oozing stardom, posted by Madhuri Dixit on her social media account.

On Friday, the 'Dhak-Dhak' diva took to her Instagram handle and shared a starry picture posing with her husband Dr Shriram Nene along with top B-town stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Salman Khan.

Madhuri captioned the post and wrote, "So much to talk about, right?". Salman wore a black t-shirt and a jacket over it and paired it with blue ripped denim while SRK, Madhuri and Shriram decided on an all-black attire. On the other hand, Gauri donned a shimmery golden dress.

The picture was instantly on top of the internet. A user commented, "All legends in one frame," while another wrote, "Hum Dil de chuke Sanam assemble." A third one wrote, "And this breaks the internet tonight!" Others were excited to see Salman and Shah Rukh in one frame. One wrote, "Salman and SRK," adding a red heart emoji and heart-eyes emoji.

Karan celebrated his 50th birthday at his Mumbai studio, YRF Studios. Several Bollywood stars attended the party, including Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Farah Khan. A three-tier cake and a lavish dinner spread were arranged for the occasion, according to photos and videos from the party.

TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Salman Khan madhuri dixit karan johar Karan Johar birthday party
