'Lata Mangeshkar was an avid photographer', reveals Sonu Nigam

Apart from singing, Lata had some other interests too that talked a lot about her creative personality, which television show 'Naam Reh Jaayega' is bringing to the fore.

Published: 28th May 2022 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Sonu Nigam

Singer Sonu Nigam (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: An artiste in the true sense, Lata Mangeshkar was a legendary personality who had ruled the singing industry with her magical voice. Apart from singing, Lata had some other interests too that talked a lot about her creative personality, which television show 'Naam Reh Jaayega' is bringing to the fore.

Not many people are aware that Lata was an ace photographer and would take her camera along everytime she travelled.

Singer Sonu Nigam has revealed her interest in photography. He said, "Lataji used to love clicking photos. Whenever she had time she used to go for jungle safaris and used to click a lot of photos. In fact, she had a huge collection of photos, and very soon we will be expecting a book launch of her photographic collection."

Star Plus' 8-episode series 'Naam Reh Jaayega', has more than 20 of the biggest Indian artistes join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

Conceived and produced by Gajendra Singh, singers featured on the show include Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha.

