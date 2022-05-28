STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Payal Rohatgi all set to marry wrestler boyfriend Sangram Singh on July 9

In an interview with the media, Sangram shared that with the help of his mother and sister, the two have finally decided on the wedding date.

Payal Rohatgi (L) and boyfriend Sangram Singh

Payal Rohatgi (L) and boyfriend Sangram Singh (Photo| Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI Popular TV actress Payal Rohatgi and her boyfriend wrestler Sangram Singh have revealed that they both are planning to get married on July 9 and added that it is going to be the destination wedding in Ahmedabad or Udaipur.

According to reports, the wedding is going to be a low-key affair with just close friends and family members. In an interview with the media, Sangram shared that with the help of his mother and sister, the two have finally decided on the wedding date.

He said: "Payal and I will get married on July 9. My mother and sister helped us finalise the date. We are currently in the process of zeroing in on the venue. We will have a destination wedding, which will be a low-key affair, either in Ahmedabad or Udaipur."

He also added that they even planned to get married earlier but because of the loss of their family members, Payal and Sangram couldn't tie the knot. "The plan had to be suspended twice because we suffered the loss of our dear ones. I always knew that I wouldn't get a partner like Payal and it was only a matter of time before we got married. Neither Payal nor her family has ever forced me to take the plunge," he informed the media.

Payal and Sangram will also host a reception party in Mumbai for friends and colleagues from the industry.

