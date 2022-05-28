STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Something in the works: Varun Dhawan gives cryptic reply on OTT debut

Varun Dhawan, who was in Delhi to unveil the new track from his upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo, gave a cryptic reply about him making a digital debut.

Published: 28th May 2022 08:18 AM

Hindi film actor Varun Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Varun Dhawan, who was in Delhi to unveil the new track from his upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo, gave a cryptic reply about him making a digital debut. “I don’t think I can give details about this. But something is in the works."

"Hai Kuch something prime. The world is getting smaller in concerns with information and technology. There are certain genres that work well on streaming and there are some in theatres but definitely, the audience wants to consume content,” he said.

“They want to be entertained for sure. Right now whatever the environment is... we want entertainment. We want to laugh and enjoy.”Varun was in New Delhi with his co-actor Kiara Advani to unveil the first track The Punjaabban from the upcoming film, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Jugjugg Jeeyo, which delves into the concept of divorce, is slated to release in theatres on June 24. It is directed by Raj Mehta.

