South Indian movies save me from not doing bad Bollywood films: Sonu Sood

By Online Desk

Calling this phase as his "second innings", Sonu Sood recently opened up on how people doubted him for giving his nod for South Indian films and rejecting Hindi films as a result, calling himself choosy over his scripts.

"South saves me from not doing bad Hindi films. Otherwise there comes a phase when you think you're doing a film just for the sake of being seen in a big film. South helps me kepping away from that phase," he said in an interview to Indian Express.

He felt that he isn't affected by his choices as "there has to be entertainment". "People have to be entertained. If you take audience for granted and still believe that they'll spend their money to watch your film, irrespective of the movie having a big star, that time has passed," he added.

The actor also said that post the COVID pandemic (i.e. when his philanthropic work made news), he has been offered positive roles and he is happy about it. "I was shooting a film where the makers had to adhust the script and re-shoot sequences as they felt that the public will be annoyed. There was also an instance when a co-actor, who had to pull me by my collar, refused to do it as he also felt of a negative response from the audience," he said.

The actor is all set to appear in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' which releases on June 3. Directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, Sonu will be seen playing Chand Bardai in the biopic of the 12th-century king Prithviraj Chauhan.

In his last South Indian movie appearance, the actor played a negative role in Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Acharya'. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie failed to put much numbers in the box office and was declared a commercial failure.