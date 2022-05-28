STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SS Rajamouli and Ranbir Kapoor will meet fans in Visakhapatnam for 'Brahmastra' promotions

During their visit to Vizag, Ranbir, Ayan, and Rajamouli are expected to seek blessings at the renowned and historic Simachalam temple before meeting fans at the iconic Melody Theatre.

Published: 28th May 2022 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Ranbir Kapoor (L) and SS Rajamouli

Ranbir Kapoor (L) and SS Rajamouli (Photo| Cinema Express)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Ranbir Kapoor, 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji, and filmmaker SS Rajamouli will be in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, May 31 for a divine and special start to the journey of the yet-to-be-released 'Brahmastra'.

During their visit to Vizag, Ranbir, Ayan, and Rajamouli are expected to seek blessings at the renowned and historic Simachalam temple before meeting fans at the iconic Melody Theatre. 'Brahmastra', one of the much-awaited cinematic spectacles of 2022, has been eagerly anticipated by moviegoers all over the world.

From the motion poster to the 'Kesariya' (Kumkumala in Telugu) teaser song, all of the film's assets have caused a worldwide stir amongst fans. Starring Alia Bhatt, the multilingual blockbuster will be released on September 9 worldwide, and will also have Tollywood actor Nagarjuna alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

