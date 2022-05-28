'We can't put a language at forefront, be it old or new': Ayushmann Khurrana on Hindi debate

By Online Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana recently spoke on the debate surrounding Hindi as India's national language saying that different cultures and languages reside in India and hence "we cannot really put one language at the forefront".

The 'Vicky Donor' actor said that he doesn't know if "the newest or oldest language should be the national language". "You might like your own language. We cannot put one language at the forefront whether it's old, new or a mixture of languages like Hindi. Colloquially, we usually mix three languages- Hindi, English, and Urdu like a buffet, so every language and culture is important," he said to News18.

The natioanl language debate was triggered after a Twitter exchange between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep.

Ayushmann, whose recent release Anek is receiving mixed reviews, has collaborated with director Anubhav Sinha for the second time after 'Article 15'. "Since many years, we have discussed regarding different subjects and opportunities and during shooting for Article 15, we came upon this. He eventually wrote an exciting script and we went ahead with it," the actor said.

"While both Anek and Article 15 have a common soul of discrimination, the former, which speaks about racism, is an extension of the latter, which speaks about casteism. The challenign part is it's a different milieu but into uncharted territory for us," the actor added.