STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'We can't put a language at forefront, be it old or new': Ayushmann Khurrana on Hindi debate

The 'Vicky Donor' actor said that he doesn't know if 'the newest or oldest language should be the national language'.

Published: 28th May 2022 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana recently spoke on the debate surrounding Hindi as India's national language saying that different cultures and languages reside in India and hence "we cannot really put one language at the forefront".

The 'Vicky Donor' actor said that he doesn't know if "the newest or oldest language should be the national language". "You might like your own language. We cannot put one language at the forefront whether it's old, new or a mixture of languages like Hindi. Colloquially, we usually mix three languages- Hindi, English, and Urdu like a buffet, so every language and culture is important," he said to News18.

The natioanl language debate was triggered after a Twitter exchange between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep.

ALSO READ| 'Anek' movie review: The weakest of Anubhav Sinha’s recent films

Ayushmann, whose recent release Anek is receiving mixed reviews, has collaborated with director Anubhav Sinha for the second time after 'Article 15'. "Since many years, we have discussed regarding different subjects and opportunities and during shooting for Article 15, we came upon this. He eventually wrote an exciting script and we went ahead with it," the actor said.

"While both Anek and Article 15 have a common soul of discrimination, the former, which speaks about racism, is an extension of the latter, which speaks about casteism. The challenign part is it's a different milieu but into uncharted territory for us," the actor added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anek Hindi debate language debate National language Ayushmann Khurrana racism
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp