Feel the safest when I am working with Rohit Shetty: Ranveer Singh

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh believes his relationship with filmmaker Rohit Shetty goes beyond the prototype of an actor-director equation and that makes their collaborations special.

Singh and Shetty first worked together on an advertisement following which they delivered 2018's action blockbuster "Simmba".

Their next film is the upcoming comedy "Cirkus" and the duo has also shot for an ad campaign recently.

The 36-year-old actor at said he is always thrilled to work with Shetty as both of them have the same goal -- entertain the audience. "I feel the safest when I am working with Rohit sir. He is more than a creative collaborator. He is like a brother to me. It is a match made in heaven. It is some kind of divine and cosmic force that brought us together. I hope we keep entertaining the audience together," Singh said at an event here.

The "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" actor praised Shetty for churning out family entertainers rooted in Indian sensibilities. "When Rohit sir makes something it is for everyone. That's a great part about him as a filmmaker. You can take your kids, grandparents or anyone regardless of their age or gender to watch his movies and enjoy. His cinema actually transcends all those demographics. He makes it with Indian values and keeps Indian family audience in mind," Singh said.

Shetty, who was also present at the event, revealed that he is planning to make a sequel to "Simmba" and Singh will feature in the next installment of "Singham", led by superstar Ajay Devgn.

"Before 'Simmba 2', he will be seen in 'Singham'. We also have 'Cirkus' coming out this Christmas," the director said.