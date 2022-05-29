STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kanika Kapoor shares glimpse from her court wedding in London

She took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from the wedding. Kanika looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-white pantsuit with cut out sleeves.

Published: 29th May 2022 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Kanika Kapoor with husband Gautam Hathiramani

Singer Kanika Kapoor with husband Gautam Hathiramani (Photo | Instagram/ Kanika Kapoor)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Kanika Kapoor, known for belting out hits such as 'Baby Doll' and 'Chittiyyan Kalaiyan Ve' among many others, has shared pictures from her court wedding in London with husband Gautam Hathiramani.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from the wedding. Kanika looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-white pantsuit with cut out sleeves. Gautam looked sharp in a blue shirt, white pants and a brown coat.

She captioned the post as "Happiness," along with a heart emoticon. Kanika added: #kanikagautmarried"

Kanika was previously married to Raj Chandok. The two got divorced in 2012. She is a mother to three kids - Yuvraj, Aayana and Samara.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanika Kapoor Wedding Singer
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp