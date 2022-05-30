STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amazon Prime, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment team up for multi-film licensing collaboration 

As part of the association, Prime Video will be the "worldwide home" to the banner's upcoming slate of movies soon after their theatrical release.

Published: 30th May 2022 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon Prime Video. (File photo)

Amazon Prime Video. (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video and production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) have entered into a worldwide-exclusive multi-film licensing collaboration, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

As part of the association, Prime Video will be the "worldwide home" to the banner's upcoming slate of movies soon after their theatrical release.

The movie line-up from Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment includes Nitesh Tiwari's "Bawaal", starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor; "Sanki"; "Baaghi 4" with Tiger Shroff, and Kartik Aaryan's untitled project.

The line-up will also feature films from directors Ravi Udyawar ("Mom"), Sameer Vidwans ("Anandi Gopal"), Saket Chaudhry ("Hindi Medium") and many more.

Sajid Nadiadwala, Managing Director of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, producer and director, said in Prime Video the production house has found a partner that not only shares their vision of offering immersive cinematic experiences, but also provides global distribution to the best stories from the Indian entertainment ecosystem.

"We have been entertaining the audience for the last 70 years with our movies, contributing to the Indian culture and today it's a new era in entertainment with OTT becoming such an integral part of our lives.

Amazon Prime Video has been instrumental in breaking all barriers in entertainment, geographical, linguistic, or otherwise.

"This collaboration marks NGE's first-ever, worldwide exclusive, multi-film, multi-year deal with Prime Video. We are confident that this partnership of inclusive cinema will enable our upcoming titles to travel beyond geographies and add further value to Prime Video's stellar content selection.

As the world of storytelling evolves across genres, I believe this association will pave the way for more collaborations between the two brands to follow," Nadiadwala said in a statement.

Manish Menghani, Director Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India, said the team is looking forward to venturing into this milestone collaboration with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, known for films that connect instantly with audiences.

"By inking this partnership, we will bring some of the most entertaining narratives and stories soon after their theatrical releases exclusively to our viewers' screens worldwide.

At Amazon, we start with the customer and work backwards and this collaboration is another step towards fulfilling that promise.

"Prime Video has played a key role in significantly enhancing the audience base for Indian films, across languages, both within the country and internationally. I am certain that this slate of much-anticipated movies will prove to be an absolute delight for our consumers," added Menghani.

The films, post their theatrical release, will be available on Amazon Prime Video for all Prime members.

Additionally, the titles will also be available 'to-rent' on Amazon Prime Video for all Amazon customers (Prime or otherwise) in the 'Early Access Rental' window.

At the 'Prime Video Presents India' event in April, the streamer announced a licensing association with Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions, Excel Media and Entertainment, and Ajay Devgn FFilms under which it will premiere titles from these four leading Indian production banners post the theatrical release of their films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Prime Video Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Collaboration
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp