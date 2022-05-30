STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Comedian Sunil Grover enthralls audience in Chennai

Sunil reprised the roles of Rinku Devi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, from the The Kapil Sharma Show, and enthralled the audience with his rib-tickling jokes.

Published: 30th May 2022 05:18 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Comedian Sunil Grover gave Chennai it's dose of laughter with his sharp and crisp jokes on Sunday. The jam-packed Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall at Chetpet gave him a rousing welcome.

Sunil reprised the roles of Rinku Devi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, from the The Kapil Sharma Show, and enthralled the audience with his rib-tickling jokes. His one-liners left the audience in splits.  His interaction with the crowd was a highlight.

At one point, he walked among the crowd and cracked jokes about them. He enacted magic tricks. "The evening was truly entertaining," zaid Anmol Agarwal, a spectator. Apart from the comedy, singer Juggy Sandhu entertained the audience with his music.

The event was organised by In Vouge company (IVC) and In Good Company to provide dose of laughter to people of Chennai after two years of COVID-19. Punit Bhandari, Himanshu Kothari, Akansh Jain of IVC said the event was a success.

