Mithun Chakraborty, Madhuri Dixit, Sanya Malhotra to attend 2022 IIFA Awards 

IIFA Rocks 2022 will be hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana on June 3.

Published: 30th May 2022 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

IIFA Awards (Photo | IIFA Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Mithun Chakraborty, Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Rampal, and Sanya Malhotra among others are set to attend the upcoming 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards, the organisers announced on Monday.

The three-day extravaganza, which is taking place after two years, will see some of the biggest names from the film industry serve as hosts and performers, including Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The event will kick off on June 2 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the UAE. Actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Urvashi Rautela and producer Boney Kapoor will also attend the extravaganza.

IIFA Rocks 2022 will be hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana on June 3.

A pre-awards event promising the best of music and fashion on one stage, IIFA Rocks will see performances by Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali and Asees Kaur.

The main awards evening will be held on June 4 with Salman, Riteish and Maniesh Paul as hosts. The ceremony will have performances by Shahid, Tiger, Kartik, Ananya, Sara, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.

The IIFA Awards will take place at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.

