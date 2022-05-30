STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani launch new poster of 'Nikamma' on 'Dance Deewane Juniors'

'Nikamma' has been directed by Sabbir Khan, who has earlier directed films like 'Kambakkht Ishq', Tiger Shroff's debut vehicle 'Heropanti', and 'Baaghi'.

Published: 30th May 2022 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Shilpa Shetty with Abhimanyu Dassani (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Abhimanyu Dassani, who will be soon seen sharing the equation of 'bhabhi' and 'devar' in the upcoming film 'Nikamma', recently launched a new poster of the film on the sets of a reality dance show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.

'Nikamma' has been directed by Sabbir Khan, who has earlier directed films like 'Kambakkht Ishq', Tiger Shroff's debut vehicle 'Heropanti', and 'Baaghi'. It brings Shilpa Shetty back on the silver screen after 14 long years after she was last seen in the 2007 film 'Apne'.

The film, which is touted to be the action entertainer of the year, will also serve as the debut vehicle of the Internet sensation Shirley Setia who started her journey by singing on YouTube.

Packed with action, comedy and masala, the film brings Abhimanyu in a fierce action avatar. 'Nikamma' produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, will arrive in theatres on June 17.

