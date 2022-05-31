STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Anushka Sharma starts shoot of Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma on Monday started shooting for her next Chakda Xpress.

Published: 31st May 2022 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Anushka Sharma on Monday started shooting for her next Chakda Xpress. This development comes after Anushka put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

A source said, “Yes, this is true. Anushka Sharma’s highly awaited next Chakda Xpress has gone on floors from today. No stone will be unturned by the makers to make this into a spectacular and riveting movie. “This is Anushka’s first film after she became a mother. So, there is a lot of anticipation to see her back on screen because she has delivered some of the most remarkable performances as a leading lady in Indian cinema.”

Sources have revealed that the film will be shot in India and England. As per reports, Anushka will be flying to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the cricket film signifying the massive mounting that Chakda Xpress will have.

The film traces Jhulan’s inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India.She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anushka Sharma Chakda Xpress Bowler Jhulan Goswami
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp