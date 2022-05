By Express News Service

Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana will star in Bas Karo Aunty, an upcoming comedy-drama based on Varun Agarwal’s book How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company.

Helmed by debutant director Abhishek Sinha and written by Nitesh Tiwari and Nikhil Mehrotra, Bas Karo Aunty started shooting recently across Mumbai.