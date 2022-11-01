Home Entertainment Hindi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 49: Bollywood celebs extend warm birthday wishes

Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and extended warm birthday wishes to the 'Devdas' actor.

Published: 01st November 2022 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Indian actress-Miss World 1994 pageant, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (Photo | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 49th birthday, Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and extended warm birthday wishes to the 'Devdas' actor.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' co-star which she captioned, "Happy Birthday Aishwarya wishing you love and light always."

Actor Katrina Kaif shared a picture which she captioned, "Happy birthday @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb all the love light and luck to you."

Actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote," Happy Birthday Ma'am. Wishing you a very special birthday and a wonderful year ahead."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture with Aishwarya and wrote, "Happy birthday. May you have a wonderful year ahead with tons of happiness and love, my dear fellow bunt."

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture which she captioned, "Happy birthday beautiful lots of love."

Vaani Kapoor shared a throwback picture of Aishwarya and wrote, "Happy Birthday."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a fashionista without a doubt. The first Indian woman to be crowned Miss World was Reita Faria in 1966 and after her, it took us 28 years to have another Indian beauty win it again. Aishwarya Rai ended that hiatus in the most graceful way after she brought the crown home in 1994.

She made her acting debut with director Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama 'Iruvar' in 1997 and post that she was seen in many big Hindi films like 'Devdas', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Mohabbatein', 'Guru', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Taal' and many more.

She was recently seen in south director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan - 1' which gathered massive responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in an upcoming action film 'Jailer' alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

