Mukhbir- The Story of a Spy: Adil Hussain, Prakash Raj in espionage thriller

By Express News Service

The trailer of ZEE5’s upcoming espionage thriller series Mukhbir- The Story of a Spy was released on Monday. Directed by Jayprad Desai and Shivam Nair of Naam Shabana fame, the show features Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain and Zain Khan Durrani, who was last seen in Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz.

The series is set at the time of the 1965 India-Pakistan war. The trailer shows Adil Hussain and Prakash Raj as bureaucrats trying to decide whom to send to the enemy country to gather information. Prakash Raj suggests a young, charismatic spy (Zain Khan Durrani). Described as somebody who can “gain access everywhere”, Zain sweet-talks, charms and sends intel via morse code from enemy land.

The series also features Barkha Sengupta, Zoya Afroz, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra and Karan Oberoi. Talking about his OTT debut, Zain said, “I could not have asked for a better project than Mukhbir to mark my OTT debut. I have grown up in Kashmir and have seen first-hand the challenges faced by the people during riots and wars. Hence, being a part of Mukhbir was even more emotional for me. The minute I read the script, I knew that I had to take it up as the character is so inspiring.”

Directors Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai said, “In India, we haven’t dabbled much in the genre of ‘Historical Fiction’. Mukhbir, set against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pak war and inspired by true events tells a fictionalised story of an Indian spy whose information helped India win the war. With the limbs of spy thriller, Mukhbir at its heart is a human drama.”

Stating that the series is a tribute to spies, actor Prakash Raj said, “Mukhbir celebrates the bravery and the sacrifices of the unsung heroes of India, the spies. These spies go unnoticed despite their silent but monumental work and hence, Mukhbir is our tribute to their self-less efforts.”

Adil Hussain said, “I am especially inclined towards stories which move the viewers and inspires them to go beyond the ordinary. Mukhbir is one such story which will appeal to every Indian across the globe.” The eight-episode series will be streaming on ZEE5 from November 11.



The trailer of ZEE5’s upcoming espionage thriller series Mukhbir- The Story of a Spy was released on Monday. Directed by Jayprad Desai and Shivam Nair of Naam Shabana fame, the show features Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain and Zain Khan Durrani, who was last seen in Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz. The series is set at the time of the 1965 India-Pakistan war. The trailer shows Adil Hussain and Prakash Raj as bureaucrats trying to decide whom to send to the enemy country to gather information. Prakash Raj suggests a young, charismatic spy (Zain Khan Durrani). Described as somebody who can “gain access everywhere”, Zain sweet-talks, charms and sends intel via morse code from enemy land. The series also features Barkha Sengupta, Zoya Afroz, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra and Karan Oberoi. Talking about his OTT debut, Zain said, “I could not have asked for a better project than Mukhbir to mark my OTT debut. I have grown up in Kashmir and have seen first-hand the challenges faced by the people during riots and wars. Hence, being a part of Mukhbir was even more emotional for me. The minute I read the script, I knew that I had to take it up as the character is so inspiring.” Directors Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai said, “In India, we haven’t dabbled much in the genre of ‘Historical Fiction’. Mukhbir, set against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pak war and inspired by true events tells a fictionalised story of an Indian spy whose information helped India win the war. With the limbs of spy thriller, Mukhbir at its heart is a human drama.” Stating that the series is a tribute to spies, actor Prakash Raj said, “Mukhbir celebrates the bravery and the sacrifices of the unsung heroes of India, the spies. These spies go unnoticed despite their silent but monumental work and hence, Mukhbir is our tribute to their self-less efforts.” Adil Hussain said, “I am especially inclined towards stories which move the viewers and inspires them to go beyond the ordinary. Mukhbir is one such story which will appeal to every Indian across the globe.” The eight-episode series will be streaming on ZEE5 from November 11.