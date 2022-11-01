Priyanka Chopra Jonas returning to India after three years 

Home Entertainment Hindi

The actor, who is now based out of Los Angeles, took to Instagram to share the update. This tour also marks her daughter Malti Marie Jonas' first visit to the country.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas returns to India on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Mumbai airport. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is looking forward to her first trip to India in almost three years since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

"Finally going home. After almost 3 years," Priyanka wrote on her Instagram stories along with a picture of her boarding pass.

This tour also marks her daughter Malti Marie Jonas' first visit to the country.

Priyanka and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, announced in January that they have become parents through surrogacy.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the romance drama "It's All Coming Back to Me" with Sam Heughan and the Amazon Studio spy series "Citadel", co-starring Richard Madden ("Game of Thrones").

Her next Hindi film is "Jee Le Zara", directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

Priyanka will star alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the movie.

