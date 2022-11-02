Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bhediya' showcases scenic beauty, cultural grandeur of Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu 

The horror comedy movie, starring Varun Dhawan in the title role, was shot entirely in the towns of Ziro, Sagalee, and Pakke Kessang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Published: 02nd November 2022 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of 'Bhediya' starring Varun Dhawan in the lead. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

A still from the trailer of 'Bhediya' starring Varun Dhawan in the lead. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the upcoming Hindi film 'Bhediya' showcases the "scenic beauty and cultural grandeur" of the state.

The horror comedy movie, starring Varun Dhawan in the title role, was shot entirely in the towns of Ziro, Sagalee, and Pakke Kessang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Bhediya' is slated to be released on November 25.

In a series of tweets posted Tuesday evening, Khandu expressed his gratitude towards the makers for choosing the Northeastern state to film the project.

"Comedy horror film #Bhediya, a Bollywood movie shot entirely in #ArunachalPradesh - is set to release on Nov 25. The movie showcases the scenic beauty and cultural grandeur of our state," the chief minister wrote in the post.

"Filmed in picturesque regions of Ziro, Sagalee, Pakke Kessang, I'm sure Arunachal is going to be a favourite film shooting destination. I profusely thank Producer Shri Dinesh Vijan ji and Director Amar Kaushik ji for choosing our beautiful state for shooting the movie," he added.

'Bhediya' also stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, and Paalin Kabak, an Arunachal Pradesh native.

According to Khandu, "over 70 percent" of the talent in the film hails from the state.

"They've given a rare opportunity to local talents including musicians and technicians. Over 70 pc of artists in #Bhediya are from the state including a lead character - Jomin. The film will give a new identity to the people of #NorthEast. I wish #Bhediya a grand success," the CM further said.

Dhawan said that the shooting in the Northeast region was the "most beautiful experience."

"The people took great care of us," the lead actor said in a reply to Khandu's tweet.

Kaushik, also known for 'Stree', thanked the chief minister for his love and support.

"We had a beautiful time shooting in the state and really hope we have been able to present the picturesque Arunachal as prettily as it is. We also hope you enjoy the film too!" the director tweeted.

'Bhediya' follows Bhaskar (Dhawan), who transforms into a werewolf on every full moon night after he is bitten by a mythical wolf.

The film is the third offering in Vijan's horror-comedy universe after 'Stree' (2018) and 'Roohi' (2020).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhediya Hindi cinema Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon Horror Comedy
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp