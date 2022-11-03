'2020 Delhi': Film on Delhi riots goes on floors

By Express News Service

2020 Delhi, a social thriller on the 2022 Delhi riots that took place amidst the CAA-NRC protests, went on floors today. Directed by Devendra Malviya, the film stars Brijendra Kala, Chetan Sharma, Akashdeep Arora, Siddharth Bharadwaj, Bhupesh Singh and Samar Jai Singh.

The film will be wrapped in a start-to-finish schedule in Indore. The entire film will be shot in one take. It will cover 12 hours in the upheavals of February 24, 2020.

2020 Delhi is inspired by true events and will showcase the documented reality including the Namaste Trump event, weaved in the story in an entertaining and thrilling way,' read a press note from the makers.

Director Devendra Malviya, who is also the CEO of Visual Birds, the VFX studio behind films like Article 15, Thappad, Tanhaji and Ram Setu, says, “Our endeavour is to attempt a one-take feature film for the first time.

The story talks about two guys stuck in a place on that fateful day. The experience of a thriller will become much more engrossing when you don’t have a cut in the film. It’s a difficult process but the whole team has prepped a lot and hopefully will succeed.”

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

