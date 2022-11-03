WATCH | Pathaan teaser out: Shah Rukh Khan is back in a relentless action bonanza

Home Entertainment Hindi

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is an espionage action thriller starring Shah Rukh as the titular spy.

A still from the teaser of 'Pathaan' (Youtube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: On Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday, Yash Raj Films has dropped the teaser of Pathaan, the actor's much-awaited comeback film after a gap of five years. 

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is an espionage action thriller starring Shah Rukh as the titular spy. The 1-minute 24-second teaser offers a relentless action ride as we are introduced to the world of Pathaan. Early on, a voiceover informs that Pathaan was captured while on mission and tortured. He's been missing for three years, leaving open the question if he's dead or alive.

Well, alive and kicking, as it turns out. We see a blood-smeared Pathaan take on his captors single-handedly. The action appears fierce, brutal and quick, as it tends to be in Siddharth Anand films. As the violence and music soars, we get a glimpse of Deepika Padukone, walking up sultrily in a buzzing club, and then of John Abraham, the film's primary antagonist. 

The rest of the teaser is a grand showreel of epic set-pieces in exotic foreign locations. SRK and John square off on a running truck, give each other chase on jet-skis, and lob bombs into the opposite person's vehicle on a mountain run. "Fasten your seat belts," Pathaan announces coolly, before jetting off at supersonic speed. "There's a storm coming!" 

Pathaan releases in theatres on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film marks the fourth on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. 

Apart from Pathaan, SRK also has Jawan and Dunki on his cards. 

