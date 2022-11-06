Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome first child 

It is learnt the Kapoor family is expected to issue a formal statement soon, announcing the birth of the baby.

Published: 06th November 2022 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become parents to a baby girl, the star couple announced on Sunday.

Alia, who announced her pregnancy in June this year, gave birth to her and Ranbir's first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai, an insider told PTI.

"It's a girl. She arrived at 7.30 am for the delivery. She has been coming to the hospital regularly between 11 am-12 pm for the past few days," the hospital insider said.

It is learnt the Kapoor family is expected to issue a formal statement soon, announcing the birth of the baby.

Soon after sharing the news, the couple was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues, including Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and Madhuri Dixit.

Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate ceremony in April.

They recently shared screen space for the first time in "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", which was released worldwide in September.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" and her Hollywood debut "Heart Of Stone", co-starring Gal Gadot.

Ranbir's upcoming projects include Luv Ranjan's untitled movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor baby girl Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp